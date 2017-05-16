× Chicago hospital to give away 1,000 bike helmets

CHICAGO — A Chicago hospital is giving away 1,000 bike helmets to promote safety as the summer biking season begins.

Swedish Covenant Hospital is holding a Summer Social on June 10. The first 1,000 people to attend will get a bike helmet. There also will be music, food trucks and entertainment.

Join us Sat June 10 10am-1pm as we give away 1,000 bike helmets! Enjoy live entertainment, food trucks++ https://t.co/m9LuLZgkLD #CyclingDay pic.twitter.com/vNX4QhbY3j — Swedish Covenant (@SwedishCovenant) May 15, 2017

The Chicago Bike Ambassadors will do helmet fittings to ensure they fit properly.

Anthony Guaccio is the president and CEO of Swedish Covenant Hospital. He says doctors at the hospital recognized the importance of wearing a bike helmet to prevent injuries. He says “We want all cyclists to have a safe summer.”