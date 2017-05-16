× At least 1 dead in crash involving bus and semi in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Authorities are on the scene of a fatal accident in northwest Indiana.

A semi tractor trailer and a Prompt transport vehicle were involved in a collision at about 5:30 a.m. at West 4th Avenue and Rutledge Street.

One of the passengers in the transport van was declared dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s office. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that three others were injured.

Police confirmed one adult died, three hurt in semi versus medical transport vehicle crash in Gary. Story soon @nwi — Sarah Reese (@sarahreesenwi) May 16, 2017

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be doing the crash reconstruction and the Gary Police Department will handle all other investigative aspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.