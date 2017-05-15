× Warmth to return after lake-enhanced cool-down

Summerlike temperatures took a hiatus Sunday afternoon, as a lake-enhanced cold front pushed inland across the area. The onset of northeast winds and falling temperatures was most noticeable across suburban areas. Early afternoon readings of 85 degrees were observed in Kankakee, with 83 reported at Sugar Grove. By 7 p.m., these areas had dropped to the low and mid 60s. Lakeside locations such as Waukegan and Northerly Island held in the mid 50s through the day.

This downturn in temperature will be brief. The front that raced through the area Sunday will stall across central Illinois by Monday morning. It is then forecast to lift north as a warm front. Scattered thunderstorms may erupt across portions of the area as tropical air surges back Monday night.