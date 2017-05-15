Video shows dramatic moments after 5 shot at Dolton club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. -- Police in the south suburbs report progress Monday night as they investigate a shooting that left five people wounded early Sunday.

Police say they expect to make multiple arrests soon as they examine video from inside the club, including one obtained by WGN that shows the scene minutes after the shooting as paramedics rush to treat at least two of the four victims injured inside "Club One." Another man was shot outside the club. As of Monday around 6 p.m., three victims were listed in critical condition, and two as serious but stable.

Dolton's mayor wants residents to know the village takes the shooting seriously, saying he's disappointed by statements made by several village trustees who want the club shut down, claiming they’re trying to use a tragedy for political gain.

“I want the people to know that this was an isolated incident, and that there is zero tolerance here for that type of conduct," Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said Monday.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said they expect to charge "more than one person" for the incident.

“We went through the video, talked to people, but as far as charging people, we have yet to reach that point," Collins said.

Officials say legally they can keep the club closed for a week after an incident, and they plan to use every day of that before deciding if it will be allowed to reopen at all.

At a meeting of the village board Monday night, several trustees are expected to be very vocal in their opposition to allowing the owners of Club One to open for business ever again.