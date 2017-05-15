× Two officers hurt in shooting incident

CHICAGO — Two officers were hurt in an incident involving a dog at 36th and Wolcott in the Bridgeport neighborhood Monday, according to police.

Police say officers were firing shots at a vicious dog when fragments of their bullets hit two other officers also at the scene.

Those officers were not seriously hurt and are said to be in good condition. Officials haven’t provided additional details about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.