× Ticks on the rise this summer, CDC warns

Health officials are warning about an increase in ticks this summer with some of them spreading a potentially deadly disease.

The Centers for Disease Control says it could be one of the worst summers on record for ticks.

The CDC also is concerned about a possible increase in the spread of the tick-borne illness, Powassan.

Signs and symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures and memory loss.

Advice for avoiding tick bites include staying away from thick vegetation, high grass and leaf piles.

Health experts also suggest using repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET.