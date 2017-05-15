× Thunderstorms skirting the state line-

Latest radar trends indicate a cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving east along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. The storms are not severe at this time but could produce some hail, gusty winds, and downpours as the move to the east at about 30 mph.

More thunderstorms moving east-southeast out of Iowa will be moving into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois later this evening.

Severe thunderstorm watch #217 remains in effect for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin until 2 am.