Therapy horses help airline passengers relieve stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is going above and beyond to help their passengers become more relaxed before their flights.

The airport is getting help from the Seven Oaks Farm in southwest Ohio to bring in "therapy horses" to help lower the stress of their travelers.

Twice a month, the farm brings in a few of their 34 horses to the airport to help relieve stress for children and adults before boarding the plane.

Therapy animals are nothing new when it comes to helping stress. Many airports across the country partake in using therapy animals like cats, dogs, pigs, and now we can add horses to the mix.