Strong thunderstorm developing northwest of Rockford

A strong thunderstorm has developed west of Rockford this evening with cloud tops measured to 45,000 feet. The storm is moving to the east at 30-35 mph and will move through Winnebago County north of Rockford between 5 and 6 pm. No severe weather has been reported but hail and damaging winds are possible.

There is a risk of severe thunderstorms this evening and tonight across extreme northern Illinois affecting areas along and north of I-80.