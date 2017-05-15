Storms approaching Rockford- Severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago County until 10:15pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
* Until 1015 PM CDT
* At 940 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 12
miles west of Rockton, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton,
Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake
Summerset.
Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 120 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and
76.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.