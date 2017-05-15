× Storms approaching Rockford- Severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago County until 10:15pm

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 1015 PM CDT * At 940 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 12 miles west of Rockton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake Summerset. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 120 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and 76. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.