Storms approaching Rockford- Severe thunderstorm warning for Winnebago County until 10:15pm

Posted 9:44 PM, May 15, 2017 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 1015 PM CDT

* At 940 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 12
  miles west of Rockton, moving east at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. 

  SOURCE...Radar indicated. 

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. 

* Locations impacted include...
  Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton,
  Roscoe, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake
  Summerset.

Including the following interstates...
 I-39 between mile markers 120 and 123.
 I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and
76.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.