× Severe thunderstorms sweeping across southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois with damaging winds

UPDATE: 9:28pm

Freeport IL Gust to 50 mph at 9:23 pm

Argyle WI Trees and power lines down at 8:54 pm

Apple River Canyon, in Joe Daviess County, IL trees down

A line of severe thunderstorms moving east across southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois is producing damaging winds as it moves east. Damage to trees and power lines has been reported. Some wind gusts include..

Cuba City WI 68 mph

Darlington WI 64 mph

Hazel Green WI 60 mph

Cassville WI 60 mph

Dubuque IA 60 mph

Potosi WI 50 mph

Severe thunderstorm warnings are posted for counties in southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois as these storm approach.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois with the exception of the immediate Chicago area until 2am Tuesday morning.