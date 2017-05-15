Severe thunderstorm watch #217 issued for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin valid until 2AM

The Storm Prediction Center has just issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch #217 valid until 2 am Tuesday morning. The watch does not include the immediate Chicago area but does cover areas west of the city.

In north-central and northeast Illinois, this watch covers the following counties.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               OGLE                 
WINNEBAGO             

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANE                  MCHENRY               

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, DEKALB, AND OREGON.



   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Illinois
     Southern Wisconsin

   * Effective this Monday night and Tuesday morning from 755 PM
     until 200 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A compact linear convective system will continue
   east-southeastward this evening across southern Wisconsin and
   northern Illinois, favoring a west/northeast-east/southeast-oriented
   boundary across the region. Damaging winds and severe hail should be
   the main concerns.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40
   statute miles north and south of a line from 70 miles west of
   Janesville WI to 55 miles east of Rockford IL. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

 