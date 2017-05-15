× Severe thunderstorm watch #217 issued for much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin valid until 2AM

The Storm Prediction Center has just issued Severe Thunderstorm Watch #217 valid until 2 am Tuesday morning. The watch does not include the immediate Chicago area but does cover areas west of the city.

In north-central and northeast Illinois, this watch covers the following counties.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BOONE DE KALB OGLE WINNEBAGO IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS KANE MCHENRY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, DEKALB, AND OREGON.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Illinois Southern Wisconsin * Effective this Monday night and Tuesday morning from 755 PM until 200 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A compact linear convective system will continue east-southeastward this evening across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, favoring a west/northeast-east/southeast-oriented boundary across the region. Damaging winds and severe hail should be the main concerns. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 70 miles west of Janesville WI to 55 miles east of Rockford IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.