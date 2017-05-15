Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Winnebago County valid until 5:45pm- 1″ diameter hail reported

UPDATE:5:35pm
1 inch diameter hail nearly covering the ground at Durand City at 5:32pm.
==================================================================================
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
* Until 545 PM CDT
* At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Durand, or 12
miles west of Rockton, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake Summerset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.