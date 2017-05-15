× Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Winnebago County valid until 5:45pm- 1″ diameter hail reported

UPDATE:5:35pm 1 inch diameter hail nearly covering the ground at Durand City at 5:32pm. ================================================================================== The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 545 PM CDT * At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Durand, or 12 miles west of Rockton, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Pecatonica, Durand and Lake Summerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.