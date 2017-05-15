× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Boone County until 6:45pm as severe thunderstorm heads southeast

UPDATE: 6:25pm 1 inch diameter hail covering the ground at Loves Park in Winnebago County at 6:14pm Latest radar trends show storm weakening as it approaches southwest McHenry County ============================================================= The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT * At 608 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loves Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and spotters reported golf ball sized hail with this storm in Machesney Park around 610 PM CDT. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Belvidere, Loves Park, Poplar Grove and Timberlane. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 52 and 60. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!