Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 6:30pm for northeast Winnebago County

Posted 5:47 PM, May 15, 2017, by 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 630 PM CDT

* At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Machesney
  Park, moving east at 20 mph.

  HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. 

  SOURCE...Radar indicated. 

  IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. 

* Locations impacted include...
  Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockton, Roscoe and Cherry
  Valley.

Including the following interstates...
 I-39 between mile markers 122 and 123.
 I-90 between mile markers 61 and 74.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!