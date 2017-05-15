× Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 6:30pm for northeast Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 630 PM CDT * At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Machesney Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockton, Roscoe and Cherry Valley. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 122 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 61 and 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!