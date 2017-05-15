Severe thunderstorm warning extended until 6:30pm for northeast Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
* Until 630 PM CDT
* At 543 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Machesney
Park, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Rockton, Roscoe and Cherry
Valley.
Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 122 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 61 and 74.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!