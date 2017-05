× Severe thunderstorm warning continues for northeast Winnebago County until 6:30 pm Golf ball size hail reported

Golf ball size hail (1.75 inch-diameter) at Machesney Park at 5:52 pm has damaged cars in the area

Half-dollar size hail (1.25 inch- diameter) reported at both Machesney Park and Loves Park at 6:01 pm

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for northeast Winnebago County until 6:30 pm