Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area later this Monday afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe weather outlook that has a good portion of the Chicago area, especially the area along and north of Interstate-80 under a risk of severe storms later this Monday afternoon into the evening hours. The greatest threat will be across counties adjacent to Wisconsin under an Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms (tan-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 30 % chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location the Enhanced Risk then extends north into southern Wisconsin. There will be a Slight Risk for the portion of our area just to south (yellow-shaded area depicting a 15 % chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) to a Marginal Risk (green-shaded area depicting a 5% risk of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) along and close to the Interstate-80 corridor..

As a warm front moves north, a complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move east-southeast along and just north of the warm frontal boundary out of South Dakota across northern Iowa and southern Minnesota reaching into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois later this afternoon into the evening. The greatest threat will be strong damaging winds, but large hail could accompany dome of the most intense storms along with heavy downpours.