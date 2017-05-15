× Morgan Kolkmeyer joins WGN Morning News as 4-6 a.m. meteorologist

CHICAGO — WGN Morning News is adding a new meteorologist to the team.

Morgan Kolkmeyer, who previously worked at WREX in Rockford, will report the weather 4 to 6 a.m. on weekdays. She replaces Demetrius Ivory, who now reports the weather on WGN Midday News and at 4 p.m. on WGN Evening News.

And don’t worry — weatherman Paul Konrad isn’t going anywhere. He’ll continue his forecasting duties from 6-10 a.m. weekdays.

“With the expansion of news at WGN, we’re excited to welcome Morgan to our ‘must watch’ WGN Morning News,” WGN news director Jennifer Lyons said in a news release. “Morgan has a passion for weather and forecasting that will help our morning viewers as they get out the door.”

A Rockford native, Morgan’s first day is May 30.

Welcome aboard, Morgan!