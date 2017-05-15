Midday Fix: Chicago Fit 4 Life workout

Siddiqu Muhammad

Chicago Fit 4 Life

www.chicagofit4life.com

Fundraising Event:

June 10

11:00 a.m.

Salem Baptist Church

10909 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago

Tips:

Reward System

Everything cannot be based off of food. “If you do this you get to eat that…if you stop doing this you can eat that.” Food isn’t a reward it’s nutrition and fuel for the body to be productive. Don’t dangle food in front of your child to control them. That same food will have control over them for a long time.

Food Choices

Diets higher in calories (including fats and simple sugars) and lower in fruits and vegetables are linked with being overweight. Shop around the grocery aisle more and stay out of the middle of the grocery store. Feed your child fresh food instead of packaged meals.

Being an Overweight Parent

The first rule of parenting is modeling. What kind of example are you setting for your children? They will follow what you do over what you say. Children of obese parents are more likely to be overweight themselves. Work on living a healthier lifestyle yourself and see the change in your household.

Physical Activity vs. Sedentary Activity

Do you ever go for walks with your children? Is everything you do about free time for yourself? The less physical activity and more time spent participating in activities such as watching TV and playing video games results in less energy expenditure and a larger waist line. Sign your children up for sports or other physical activities even if they don’t want to. They will appreciate you in the long term.