Lunchbreak: Poached tiger shrimp and cucumber salad, prepared by Joy District chef Matthew Wilde

Chef Matthew Wilde

Joy District

112 W. Hubbard Street

Chicago

(312) 955-0339

www.joychicago.com/

Poached Tiger Shrimp and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

3 U/12 shrimp

1 lemon (juiced)

1/8 cup lotus root (thinly sliced)

1 Tbs basil or Thai basil

1/8 cup cherry tomato (sliced in half)

1 oz red onion (thinly sliced and pickled w/ salt and splash of rice wine vinegar)

1 oz toasted cashew

1/2 English cucumber

Directions:

Start by poaching the shrimp in salted lemon water: fill a medium pot with water and the juice of a lemon and heat on medium high to boiling. Once boiling, turn off heat, add thawed shrimp and cover for about 2 to 5 minutes until shrimp are pink. Shock shrimp in an ice bath for about 10 minutes. While the shrimp sit in the ice bath, slice the veggies: thinly slice the cucumber and lotus root, slice cherry tomatoes in half. Thinly slice the red onion then pickle it by mixing it in a bowl with a pinch of salt and splat of rice wine vinegar. After slicing and prepping all the veggies, mix them in a bowl together. Remove shrimp from ice bath and shave the shrimp by hand with a sharp knife or Japanese mandolin. Pick up salad of sliced veggies and toss along with the shaved shrimp, with 1-2 oz of the fish sauce vinaigrette. Build the salad on the plate. Starting by working on the left side of the plate, laying out the sliced cucumber in a straight line recreating the original cucumber shape, then place the rest of the salad at the end. Garnish with shaved cashew, fresh basil and dot the plate surrounding the salad with as much miso aioli as you like.

Miso Habanero Aioli

Ingredients:

3 cups Japanese mayo (can substitute regular mayo or homemade aioli)

1/4 cup pickled habaneros (no seeds)

1/3 cup light miso paste

1/3 cup rice wine vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. You will probably have extra aioli, and you can store covered in the refrigerator for future use.

Fish Sauce Vinaigrette Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups fish sauce

2 cups water

1/2 cup sambal

1/8 cup rice wine vinegar

1 cup sugar

1 Tbs chopped garlic

3 ea limes (juiced)

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. You will probably have extra aioli, and you can store covered in the refrigerator for future use.