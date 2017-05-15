× Latest SPC Mesoscale discussion hints at possible severe thunderstorm watch into portions of northwest and north central Illinois later this evening

Mesoscale Discussion 0722 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0719 PM CDT Mon May 15 2017 Areas affected...Northern Iowa...southern Wisconsin...and northern Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 214... Valid 160019Z - 160115Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 214 continues. SUMMARY...Ongoing severe hail/wind threat should reach the eastern portions of WW 214 around 01-02Z. A downstream severe thunderstorm watch will be needed around or before 01Z. Additional redevelopment may occur in western portions of the watch that would pose a hail threat. DISCUSSION...Broken linear segments have evolved over north-central and northeastern Iowa, with a series of significant hail and wind reports primarily owing to hybrid bowing/supercell structures in the region. The convection is propagating eastward at around 30-35 knots along a remnant outflow/stationary boundary, with a moderately unstable pre-convective airmass and sufficient vertical wind shear favoring continued organization and a severe threat (potentially significant in localized areas) extending east into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. A downstream severe thunderstorm watch is being considered in these areas and will be coordinated soon with affected local forecast offices. Farther west, short-term/high-resolution models continue to suggest redevelopment of convection in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on the nose of a strengthening low-level jet. Steep mid-level lapse rates will aid in fostering a severe hail threat with this activity when it develops and some potential exists for this activity to develop in western portions of WW 214. For this reason, the severe threat across the entirety of the WW continues.