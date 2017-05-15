× Illinois State Trooper injured in Dan Ryan accident

CHICAGO — An Illinois State Trooper was injured after his squad car was involved in an accident.

According to State Police, he was on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near the I-290 interchange at 12:40 a.m.

Initial reports suggested he was waiting for a tow truck when his car was rear ended.

The trooper was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with back pain and is in stable condition.

Three people were in the other vehicle, and their injures have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.