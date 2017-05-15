First-ever American Writers Museum celebrates the written word in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Literary giants and local leaders cut the ribbon on the nation's very first American Writers Museum Monday afternoon.

Centered in the heart of downtown Chicago, the museum features interactive exhibits designed to educate and provoke future writers. It's a space to celebrate the written word and the men and women who bring it to life.

Famed american author, Pulitzer Prize winner and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient David McCullough said he hoped the museum would entice a new generation of writers in Chicago.

"I can’t imagine any young person coming into this new library without going away inspired, having their imaginations opened up their sense of possibilities enlarged," McCullough said.

Four years in the making, the museum showcases multiple galleries and educational programs. Hailed as a major attraction to Chicago, more than 120,000 visitors are expected to pass through the museum each year.