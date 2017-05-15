FeedonThis: A Yankee and Indy drivers highlight MCM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Every Monday can bring a unique choice by Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

They are tasked with finding a male athlete in the world of sports whom they most admire from the previous week.

That's Man Crush Monday - and this week brought two unique choices. One came from New York's baseball history while another came from the preparations for the 500 mile race in Indy.

Their picks are part of #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social Fodder featured a discussion on two unique topics to the show - tattoos and wrestling.

Curious as to what Josh and Jarrett found on that Monday?

Click on the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vic Fangio's hopes for a defensive player in the upper rounds of the draft didn't come to fruition in 2017.

In fact, only one of the Bears' five draft picks were for the defense - Alabama safety Eddie Jackson.

Jarrett and Josh discuss his possible impact in the video above.