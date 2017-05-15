Fans stoking the Fire’s red hot start at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - They may not be the hottest ticket in town, but the Fire sold out Toyota Park this weekend for the first time since September of 2015.

"The atmosphere was fantastic. For sure the best since I've been here," remarked head coach Veljko Paunović. "I heard from the supporters after the game. They were saying [it was] the best game and the best atmosphere in many years. Chicago is very famous for the great fans and great sports. We want to create that atmosphere that we have in the other sports and the other stadiums here. We'd like to have the atmosphere like they have at Wrigley Field, which is fantastic."

"It was a great atmosphere. I enjoyed it a lot," noted european superstar Bastian Schweinsteiger. "Thank you to the people who came over for supporting. I hope there's going to be many more times in the future that the stadium is sold out."

Fans had plenty to cheer about Saturday after the Fire beat the reigning champion Seattle Sounders 4-1.

It was their fourth win on their home pitch, where they are undefeated.

"We want to win every home game," explained forward David Accam. "When you lose at home, you lose your pride. I don't want to lose my pride. We need every game at home. It's huge for us."

The Fire's next chance to please the home crowd comes this Wednesday, when they host the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m.