Family kicked off Jetblue flight over a birthday cake

A family from New Jersey was kicked off a plane after they brought a birthday cake on board. The family of four was on a Jetblue flight, headed to Nevada earlier this month when a flight attendant noticed they stored a cake in the overhead bin.

The attendant asked them to remove the cake. One of the passengers said as he was removing the cake, a second attendant started berating him. He says after he asked if the attendant had been drinking, the family was kicked off the plane.

Jetblue says the family was removed because they refused several requests to take the cake out of the overhead bin.