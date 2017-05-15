Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
73°
73°
Low
64°
High
78°
Tue
68°
89°
Wed
66°
85°
Thu
58°
81°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Dr. Laura Berman takes on some red hot relationship headlines. Did you know “swinging” is making a comeback? Yep, that’s a thing.
Posted 10:11 AM, May 15, 2017, by
amnewsproducer
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Popular
Delnor Hospital hostage situation over; suspect killed
Woman, 17, killed after being repeatedly rammed into tree
Prisoner requests extensive last meal before execution on Tuesday
Giant sea creature washes up on island, turns water red
Latest News
Lunchbreak: Poached tiger shrimp and cucumber salad, prepared by Joy District chef Matt Wilde
New Miss USA stirs controversy over statement that health care ‘a privilege,’ not a right
Morgan Kolkmeyer joins WGN Morning News as 4-6 a.m. meteorologist
Dr. Laura Berman takes on some red hot relationship headlines. Did you know “swinging” is making a comeback? Yep, that’s a thing.
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.