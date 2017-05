× Woman wounded in shooting on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO — A woman was shot early Sunday morning while traveling on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side.

According to Illinois State Police, the woman was in the outbound lanes near Fullerton at 3:55 a.m. when she was shot in the leg.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Officials have not released her age or condition.

The shooting closed all lanes between Armitage and Fullerton, but were reopened shortly before 7 a.m.