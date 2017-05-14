Sunday Brunch: Prime Rib Hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Max Maxwell, the general manager of Lawry's The Prime Rib shared his restaurant's recipe for Prime Rib Hash.

Prime Rib Hash

Use approximately equal amounts of:

Pre-cooked prime rib, cubed

Baked potato, cubed

Onion, chopped small

Add to taste:

Olive or vegetable oil

Crushed fresh garlic

Lawry’s Seasoned Salt

Cayenne pepper or red pepper flakes

Fresh or dried oregano

In large non-stick frying pan, sauté chopped onion in oil over low heat until soft. Add garlic and sauté one more minute. Add potatoes and continue to sauté until mixture is golden brown, adding a little oil if needed. Add prime rib to pan and sauté until golden brown (use little, if any oil). Return potato mixture to pan with prime rib. Season to taste with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt, pepper, and oregano. Mix well and cook over low heat until thoroughly heated. You may wish to add leftover brown gravy to moisten the hash as you cook.