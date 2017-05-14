FORECAST: Beautiful Mother’s Day and Weekday Warmup
-
7-day forecast: More rain on the way, weekend warmup ahead
-
7-day forecast: Snow headed for Chicago area, warmup next weekend
-
Another day of cold and then a warmup
-
7-day forecast: Rain moves in mid-week
-
7-day forecast: Cold and windy, warmer by Tuesday
-
-
7-day forecast: Storms and cooler temps ahead
-
Mostly sunny and mild week: Skilling 7 Day Forecast
-
A cold start, then milder weather on the way
-
Polar air mass arrives as weather turns wintry
-
Spring rains to visit the area in coming days
-
-
Ed Fenelon on advancements in weather forecasting and warning capability
-
70 degree day part of wild temperature roller coaster
-
Storms Monday; big rain event by Friday