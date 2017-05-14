Attack on security guard caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A River North security guard was punched in the face early this morning by a man she was trying to help.

The security guard was on duty at a residential building on Franklin

As a precaution the people who live in the building installed two HD security cameras on the and they captured everything this morning.

A little before 2AM and a man seen on video is walking down the street and finally sitting down outside Zoa Stigler's building.

Zoa has been working security at the building for about two months, you see her walk out check on the guy.

She says she asked him if he needed help and after a few more minutes she decides to call 9-1-1. Police do drive by but thats all they do.

A few more minutes pass and a girl who is with the man shows up. Soon he starts vomiting. Zoa went to get a bucket to clean it up and when she comes back she tells the man and his three friends to move. Then for seemingly no reason at all, the man throws the water at Zoa and then punches her in the face.

The video also shows that three people with him did nothing to help Zoa. You can tell they saw the punch because of their reactions on their faces. The guy who attacked her walks away and soon the three are gone as well.

Zoa says she doing OK, but the guy broke a bone in her nose and under her eye that may require surgery.

Police do have a copy of the footage. Right now they have no in custody.