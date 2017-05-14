Apartment fire in Hobart leaves 2 firefighters injured, several displaced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. -- A fire has left two fire fighters injured and several families without homes, early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at the Lake in the Woods apartments around 3 a.m.

Two fighter fighters were injured due to a ceiling collapse in the early stages of battling the fire.

They have been treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

29 unites were affected by the fire, leaving 29 families displaced.

Fire officials say the fire may have started in the laundry room.