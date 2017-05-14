× 2 men fatally shot, crash car into man in wheel chair

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in an overnight shooting in the South Austin neighborhood.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Madison Street and Cicero Avenue.

Police say the men were in a car stopped at a red light, when a black Chevy pulled up and someone inside started firing.

The victims tried to drive away, but crashed into a disabled man in a wheelchair.

A 24-year-old man, who was shot in the back and arm, died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from his gunshot wound.

The man in the wheelchair was also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The gunman got away.

No arrests have been made.