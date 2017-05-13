White Sox snap 6-game skid with 5-4 walk-off win over Padres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Yolmer Sanchez singled with one out in the bottom of the ninth to score Tyler Saladino and give the White Sox a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, snapping Chicago's six-game losing streak.

Saladino went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Avisail Garcia homered for Chicago.

Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Allen Cordoba all had solo homers for San Diego.

David Robertson (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the win.

Brad Hand (0-3) took the loss.

Saladino started the rally with a lead-off walk. He was sacrificed to second and scored on Sanchez's single to center — just sliding in under the tag of catcher Austin Hedges.

Margot hit Chicago starter Dylan Covey's first pitch of the game over the fence in right field for a quick lead. It was the second straight game the Padres homered on the first pitch. Matt Szczur started Friday's series opener with a blast off Miguel Gonzalez.

The last team to homer on the first pitch in consecutive games was the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 19-20 in 2007. Alfonso Soriano hit both homers.

Garcia tied the score with a solo homer to center in the second. The Padres answered in the third with a solo homer from Cordoba for a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 3-2, Chicago took the lead in the fifth. Kevan Smith singled and Saladino followed with a double. Leury Garcia tied the score with an RBI groundout. One out later, Melky Cabrera singled to center to give the White Sox a 4-3 lead.

That's where it stayed until the eighth when Myers tied it with a 433-foot blast to left-center after being knocked down on the previous pitch from Tommy Kahnle.