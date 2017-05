× Two Chicago Police officers injured in a crash in Chatham.

Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash in Chatham.

It happened at 79th and St. Lawrence around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

A man was turning out of a parking lot, and hit the officers’ SUV.

The officers suffered minor injuries, while the man had non-life threatening injuries.

The man was ticketed for not yielding, and driving without insurance.