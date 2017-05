× Teen missing in Des Plaines River

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — A search for a teen who disappeared in the Des Plaines River was called off Saturday night.

Emergency crews from several towns responded just before 5 this evening to an area behind Lincoln College of Technology.

Witnesses told WGN it’s a popular place for kids to hand out.

One witness said three kids jumped into the river, but one of them could not swim and went under.

Crews are expected to resume their search tomorrow.