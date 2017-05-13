× Man wounded in attempted carjacking

Another carjacking in Chicago. This time, it happened in the West Loop.

It occurred around 12:40am on Saturday at Hubbard and Halsted.

Police say a person in a black SUV pulled up to a blue Dodge Charger, hopped out, and pulled a gun.

The 47 year-old victim has a concealed carry permit, and pulled out his weapon.

The failed auto thief sped-off in his SUV, and the victim followed in an attempt to get the license plate number.

The suspect opened-fire, and hit the victim in the hand. A bullet hole was left in the windshield.

The victim called 911 to tell police what happened, and informed them he was driving himself to a hospital.

911 operators told him to pull over and wait for police to arrive. He did so at Oak and State in the Gold Coast.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to be treated for his wound.

Police are still looking for those involved in this carjacking.