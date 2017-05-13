Lake-cooled air to fade, allowing warm air to build

With high pressure in control across the Midwest, our general wind flow will be light on Sunday. This will allow lake-cooled air to move inland with more vigor during the afternoon, effectively pushing a frontal boundary south of the metro area. By Monday, deepening low pressure to the west will prompt a dome of warm air to build downstream across the Midwest. Strong southwest winds are to become established by Tuesday, allowing a surge of humid, 80-degree air to overspread the region, including lakeshore areas. The system to the west will be slow-moving, keeping a flow of tropical air across the area for several days. Temperatures through next Sunday are expected to average nearly 10 degrees above normal. With unstable air in place, periodic thunderstorms will be possible midweek to later in the week.