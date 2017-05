× Witnesses: Hostage situation underway at Delnor Hospital

GENEVA, Ill.– An incident is underway at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois.

According to witnesses, a man with a gun is inside the hospital near the E.R. and holding multiple people hostage.

Officials can only confirm there is an ongoing incident at the hospital and cannot confirm any other details at this time.

This is a developing news story– check back for updates.