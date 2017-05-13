× Hostage situation underway at Delnor Hospital

GENEVA, Ill.— A hostage situation is underway at Delnor Hospital.

According to the Kane County Sheriff, an inmate who was being treated at the hospital was able to grab a correctional officer’s gun. He then grabbed a hospital employee at gunpoint.

The hostage standoff is underway in the E.R. of the hospital.

Kane County Sheriff’s officers are trying to negotiate with the inmate to release the hostage and end the situation peacefully.

This is a developing news story– check back for updates.