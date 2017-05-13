Forest Park bridge gets makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST PARK, Ill.-- High above the Eisenhower Expressway, a new light is shining on an old problem.

Over the years, this overpass in Forest Park has simply been a way to get from place to place. On this day, a new path is being painted-- only foot traffic allowed.

Saniya Shotwell, Forest Park Middle School “I think it means you should spend more time with your family instead of travelling all the time, like business people. So it means kind of take a break and slow down.”

Sally Cody is the creative force, who’s worked for a year to bring this project full circle. “It looks beautiful. I love the whole color background and everything.”

Taking the circle avenue bridge from rusty eyesore to what’s inside the mind’s eye. Artists--their experience as diverse as the project, from professional to simply proficient.

Young and young at heart signed up bridging the divide between the south and north sides of town.

Sally Cody “It’s absolutely what i envisioned. I’m really happy.”

A fresh coat of paint bringing a new perspective-- perhaps even a smile to those who find themselves taking the road less travelled.