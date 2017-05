ST. LOUIS – The wait is over for Ian Happ.

The Cubs top prospect is making his Major League debut Saturday against the Cardinals.

Happ, who can play a variety of positions, will start in right field and bat second behind Kyle Schwarber.

The 22-year-old former first round pick went on a tear this spring, batting .383 with five homers and 21 RBI.

Happ’s hot start extended into the regular season in Triple A Iowa, where he’s racked up nine home runs and 25 RBI in 26 games while hitting .298.