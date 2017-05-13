× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Minor Flooding is forecast for the segment of the Illinois River at LaSalle affecting Bureau, LaSalle and Putnam Counties, and the Kankakee River at Shelby affecting Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana.

A Flood Advisory for rivers near bankfull, and at action levels, but not expected to flood is in effect on the Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are shown in green on the highlighted map.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages issued earlier today by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office along with their Flood Forecasts…