Baby otters make public debut at Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield, Ill.-– Two otters have officially made their public debut at Brookfield Zoo.

The pups, named Jack and Kate, are the first successful offspring of this species born at Brookfield Zoo. The pups’ mother, Charlotte, arrived in June 2012 from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska, while the father, Benny, joined the zoo family from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri, in August 2004,” according to a press release from the Chicago Zoological Society.

The pups were born on February 23rd at Brookfield Zoo and have been behind the scenes learning how to swim and bonding with their mom since their birth.