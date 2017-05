Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, III. - Cubs super fan Ronnie Woo-Woo says the team kicked him out of Wrigley Field

According to the Sun-Times, he says he was removed from the ball park during the 7th inning on April 19th, because he could not produce an e-ticket.

A Cubs spokesperson said he tried to get into Wrigley Field earlier without a ticket, which is why he was approached in the first place.