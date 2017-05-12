× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. San Diego

* The White Sox lead this all-time series 5-4, with the clubs last facing each other during the 2014 season.

* The Padres allowed four runs in the bottom of the ninth in Thursday’s loss to the Rangers; it was their second walkoff loss in 2017.

* The White Sox are 8-4 (.667) versus left-handed starting pitchers compared to 7-13 (.350) against righties. That .317 win percentage differential is the largest in the majors (win % better vs LHS) (minimum 2 G vs both LHS & RHS).

* Jose Abreu has 13 games with two or more hits in 2017, which is tied for the third most by any player in the AL. He had 55 multi-hit games last season, which was tied for seventh in the AL but was just third best on his own team (Adam Eaton & Melky Cabrera, 56).

* Jhoulys Chacin is 2-6 in his 14 career interleague starts, but has gone undefeated (1-0) in his last five despite posting a 5.13 (15/26.1) ERA during this streak.

* Dylan Covey is scheduled to make his sixth career MLB start on Saturday; he is 0-3 with an 8.28 (23/25.0) ERA in his first five. The last White Sox player to go winless in his first 6+ career starts was Ramon Garcia, who did it in his first eight career starts, May 31-July 6, 1991 (streaks exclude any relief appearances).