President Trump warns Comey in tweet

Before dawn, a massive earthquake on Twitter. President Trump fired off tweet, after tweet, after tweet. One message had echoes of Richard Nixon – Mr. Trump hinting he may have secret recordings.

In an apparent threat, Trump warned fired FBI Director James Comey not to release negative information.

Said the president,“James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer dismissed the suggestion that tweet is a threat. But he refused to say whether such a tape exists.

Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary: “The president has nothing further to say on that.”

Reporter: "Why did he say that?"

Sean Spicer: “As I mentioned, the president has nothing further to say on that.”

Reporter: “Are there recording devices in the Oval Office or in the residence?”

Spicer: “As I’ve said for the third time, there’s nothing further to add on that.”

Democrats have seized on the controversy. Today, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat, called President Trump dangerous.

“The president with his tweets this morning has said things that border on intimidation against Comey and any others who are going to disagree with him publicly on this issue.”

The latest dramatic twist –

Multiple news organizations are reporting the president demanded “loyalty,” from Comey, during a private dinner back in January. Instead, the FBI director pledged “honesty.”

The White House disputes those details.

The FBI is investigating possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

In a tweet this morning, President Trump again denied any connection.

“Again,” said the president. “The story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election.”

Democrats say that denial is not good enough. They want a special prosecutor on the case.

Congressman Mike Quiqley said “We have probable cause to believe there was collusion.

Republicans like Illionis Congressman Peter Roskam disagree.

Defending Comey’s dismissal, Roskam repeated sentiments from the White House that people on both sides of the aisle felt it was time for the director to go.

“At some point, this will all sort itself out. The director lost the confidence of folks across the political spectrum.”

With the White House struggling to get its story straight about Comey’s dismissal, President Trump offered a solution, tweeting maybe White House press briefings should be cancelled.

Said the president:

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!....”

Some news on President Trump’s taxes. His lawyers said a review of 10 years of returns did not show any income from Russian sources except for money from a beauty pageant and a property in Florida. The actual tax returns were not released so there’s no way to independently what his lawyers have said.