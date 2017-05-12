Trubisky era begins as Bears open rookie minicamp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE FOREST - The Bears got their first up close and personal look at Mitch Trubisky Friday.

The first day of rookie minicamp was a little reminder their prized first round pick may still need some grooming.

Trubisky had a few issues taking snaps under center after spending almost his entire college career in the shotgun.

Otherwise, the Bears brass was pretty excited about what they saw from Mike Glennon's heir apparent.

"I don't know that we're really quite ready after one practice to define his career," laughed head coach John Fox. "Obviously, I think we put a lot of work into the evaluation and again saw a lot of the reasons why we decided to pick him where we did today."

"The first thing you see is when you watch the tape," remarked offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains. "The accuracy jumps off, the ability to make plays and extend plays and move around. The first thing you want to see before you talk intangibles or personality is talent."

"I really feel like I just scratched the surface in college. I'm really just getting started," noted Trubisky. "Everything I do, I do with a chip on my shoulder. I'm out here trying to prove myself every day and get better. When I get an opportunity, I want to make the most of it."

