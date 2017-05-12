Suburban mother in court after trying to poison, suffocate two children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOFFMAN ESTATES Ill.-- A 38-year-old woman from Hoffman Estates was in court Friday after trying to kill her children.

Tracy Johnson is charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder. The state's attorney’s office says she got into a fight with her two year old son's father and then took deliberate steps to poison and then suffocate both her children.

Maria McCarthy, Cook County Asst. State's attorney said “The defendant said she crushed pills and put them in a smoothie but when the children didn't want to drink the smoothie she mixed the pills with water and made the children drink that. The defendant said she put the bags over their heads with the ropes over the bags in an attempt to suffocate them.”

Investigators say Johnson told her children they were going to heaven then turned the burners on her stove and sent her mother a text message saying she loved her.

When her mother couldn't reach her by phone she called police, who arrived to find Tracy Johnson lying on the floor going in and out of consciousness.

Police say the two-year-old boy was stumbling around the apartment with that bag still over his head, and the five-year-old girl was unresponsive in a bedroom, but paramedics revived her.

In court, the state's attorney says the five-year-old girl told police her mother had tried to suffocate them before by pressing a pillow over their heads because she was angry.

Both children were taken to St. Alexius Medical Center and tested positive for ingesting Diazapan and Codeine.

Sisters of the defendant were in the courtroom--and didn't want to talk on camera, but said that the children were now in the care of their grandmother.

Tracy Johnson does not have a criminal history .

A judge set her bail at two million dollars and she'll be back in court on June 1st.

She could spend up to 60 years in prison if convicted on both counts.