CHICAGO — A woman was the victim of a bump-and-run crime.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When the woman stopped her car at a stop sign in the 400 block of north May street, another car rear-ended her.

When she got out to check the damage, two people jumped into her car and drove off.

No one has been arrested yet.